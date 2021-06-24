FCCI Insurance Group Declares ABC Of IN/KY Program Dividend For Fourth Straight Year

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend - for the 2019 program years - based on favorable results for its Contractors Select SM program with...

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend - for the 2019 program years - based on favorable results for its Contractors Select SM program with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Indiana/ Kentucky. The program is designed to reward ABC of Indiana/ Kentucky member policyholders with a record of excellent loss experience by providing expert risk control and claim services to assist policyholder members in achieving maximum results.

"We could not be more thrilled with the continued success of this program, which would not be possible without the partnership of FCCI and the IN/KY Chapter of ABC," said Greg Kramer, senior vice president of FCCI's Midwest Region. "Even in this most unusual year, we worked hard to maintain our typical level of service, support the association, and provide its members with resources and value-added services."

Kramer added that FCCI was pleased to present its second annual Safeworks! SM Award to ABC members - one in Indiana and another in Kentucky - in conjunction with the virtual Merit Gala in September and also enjoyed participating in the IN/KY Chapter of ABC's golf outings in Indianapolis and Louisville last summer.

"Another great year, another dividend for our members. FCCI is clearly supportive and understanding of association business," said J.R. Gaylor, CEO and President of ABC Indiana/ Kentucky. "We are thoroughly pleased with our FCCI partnership. We need to thank the great team that is constantly working behind the scenes to make this program a huge success. I strongly encourage any ABC member to take a serious look at how the FCCI partnership can help your bottom line."

Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the individual FCCI insurance companies. Decisions are based on individual member premiums paid during the dividend period, length of continuous coverage, and favorable claims experience.

For more about FCCI or its Contractors Select program, go to fcci-group.com.

PHOTO ID: Greg Kramer, senior vice president of FCCI's Midwest Region

About FCCI Insurance GroupDistributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating 62 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. www.fcci-group.com.

About Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) Associated Builders & Contractors is a national association, representing nearly 22,000 chapter members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 70 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically, profitably and for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. ABC is the merit shop construction industry's voice with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government and with state and local governments as well as with the news media. ABC's mission is the advancement of the merit shop philosophy, which encourages open competition and a free enterprise approach that awards contracts based solely on merit, regardless of labor affiliation ( www.abcindianakentucky.org).

