FCCI Insurance Group Celebrates Dividend For ABC Chapters In Michigan

This is the second consecutive program year that members of the Michigan chapters of ABC have received dividend payments from FCCI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend - for the 2018-2019 program year - based on favorable results for its Contractors Select SM program with the Michigan chapters of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). The Contractors Select program is designed to reward ABC member policyholders with a record of excellent loss experience by providing expert risk control and claim services to assist policyholder members in achieving maximum results.

FCCI has been the endorsed Property & Casualty carrier for the Western Michigan chapter of ABC since 2010, adding the other two state chapters - Southeastern and Greater - in 2017.

"The momentum and optimism around the Contractors Select program continues to grow," said Greg Kramer, senior vice president of FCCI's Midwest Region. "The support and teamwork of our ABC partners have been instrumental in helping us achieve success with the program. We are excited to share and celebrate a successful program year with yet another dividend payout."

"Our ABC-Western Michigan Chapter Contractor members find great value in the partnership that we have with FCCI, as evidenced by the fact that member participation has grown every year since the program began nearly 11 years ago," said Norm Brady, president & CEO of the Western Michigan chapter of ABC. "Members appreciate the steady dividend and great customer service provided by FCCI."

FCCI Contractors Select is a comprehensive approach to commercial insurance and risk management. Eligible ABC contractor members have access to: insurance coverage tailored for contractors; a local designated insurance service team providing professional risk control and claim expertise; construction-focused education seminars; online risk management resources; and the FCCI HR & Employment HELPLINE - an online resource providing HR management, risk control and employment law information. Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the individual FCCI insurance companies. Decisions are based on individual member premiums paid during the dividend period, length of continuous coverage, and favorable claim experience.

For more about FCCI or its Contractors Select program, go to www.fcci-group.com.

PHOTO ID: Greg Kramer, senior vice president, FCCI Midwest Region

About FCCI Insurance GroupDistributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia www.fcci-group.com.

About Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) Associated Builders & Contractors is a national association, representing more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically, profitably and for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. ABC is the merit shop construction industry's voice with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government and with state and local governments as well as with the news media. ABC's mission is the advancement of the merit shop philosophy, which encourages open competition and a free enterprise approach that awards contracts based solely on merit, regardless of labor affiliation ( www.abcmi.com).

