FCC Names Communication Service For The Deaf As A Qualified Direct Video Entity

Thousands of American Sign Language users will now be able to connect directly with ASL-fluent representatives in real-time, no third-party interpreters or extra steps needed.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Direct, a subsidiary of Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), has been named a Qualified Direct Video Entity by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), giving CSD access to the Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS) Numbering Directory. This action by the FCC allows Connect Direct to support call centers in accepting direct video calls from people who use American Sign Language (ASL).

&amp;amp;#160;

Connect Direct is the leading provider of contact center solutions for deaf customers. Just as a caller can "press two" for Spanish to access support in their native language, now deaf callers can communicate barrier-free through ASL-fluent representatives. Plus, businesses that work with Connect Direct save an average cost of 33% per call. It's a simple concept with a big impact.

As one deaf customer recently expressed after using Connect Direct, "At the beginning of my call, I thought we were going to connect with a VRS interpreter. When I learned that it was a direct connection, I was thrilled! It all felt much more personalized and comfortable in direct ASL. I felt so empowered!"

"We believe this is the culmination of what the ADA was intended to achieve - a functionally equivalent communications experience for all of those who interact with the world through sign language," said Chris Soukup, CEO of CSD. "With this new recognition from the FCC, we look forward to expanding the adoption of direct communication access and we are ready to work with all organizations who are committed to this achieving this reality."

"We have seen significant growth in demand for our services over the past year, emphasizing the need for direct ASL-to-ASL communications," said Craig Radford, CSD's Vice President of Emerging Markets. "We're excited by this decision by the FCC because it paves the way for CSD to continue leading in adaptive technology, ensuring fully accessible communications, and creating jobs by and for the deaf community."

Having access to information and opportunities for open communication offers increased agency in the lives of deaf and hard-of-hearing people, making for a more equitable experience across all facets of everyday life.

About CSD Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is the largest deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than four decades, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for the deaf community. Today, CSD continues its work to create opportunities for personal and economic growth within the deaf community, specifically addressing leadership and employment. CSD's Social Venture Fund is one of the first angel funds and incubators in the world supporting deaf entrepreneurs and deaf-owned and operated businesses. For more information, please visit CSD and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Connect Direct Since 2017, Connect Direct has been providing innovative call center solutions for communicating directly with deaf customers in American Sign Language. Offering cutting-edge customer service through Connect Direct decreases customer frustration and opens the door to a new market of loyal clients. This expertise provides an invaluable, time-saving solution for a businesses, customers, and representatives alike. To learn more, visit Connect Direct, check out our media kit, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Leila Eltouny leltouny@csd.org(888) 701-0173

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcc-names-communication-service-for-the-deaf-as-a-qualified-direct-video-entity-301323676.html

SOURCE Communication Service For The Deaf, Inc