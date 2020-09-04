FCAC Appoints New Deputy Commissioner Of Research, Policy And Education

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), Judith Robertson, announced the appointment of Dr.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), Judith Robertson, announced the appointment of Dr. Supriya Syal as Deputy Commissioner of Research, Policy and Education, effective September 28, 2020.

FCAC's role is to protect financial consumers by strengthening the financial literacy of Canadians and promoting the compliance of federally regulated financial entities, including banks, with their legislative obligations, codes of conduct and public commitments.

The appointment of Dr. Syal supports FCAC's vision to be a leader and innovator in financial consumer protection. Her background in social and behavioural science research will enhance FCAC's leading-edge research function, and she will play a pivotal role in advancing the Agency's consumer education mandate, including the renewal and implementation of the National Financial Literacy Strategy. Furthermore, Dr. Syal will strengthen the Agency's capacity to contribute innovative policy solutions to help Canadians improve their financial wellness.

Biographical Notes

Dr. Supriya Syal is a leading expert in research and evidence-based policy innovation in Canada.

She is the former Chief Science Advisor to the Treasury Board Secretariat Talent Cloud, and the former Chief Behavioural Scientist of the Privy Council Office Innovation Hub. Prior to joining the public sector, Dr. Syal was VP Research and Innovation at BEworks Inc. She is also the founder and former President of Dulcimer Labs, a purpose-driven company that creates social impact through evidence-based decision making.

She has won multiple awards, published in top academic and popular journals, and has co-authored a number of policy white papers. She is a regular invited speaker at research, tech and innovative government conferences, and has also appeared on crowdcast, radio and television, including National Public Radio (US) and on TVO's flagship current affairs show in Canada, The Agenda.

Dr. Syal holds a PhD in psychology from Cornell University, as well as a master's degree in neuroscience and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry.

