FCA Unveils 2021 Dodge Charger And Durango Pursuit Vehicles

Sept. 11, 2020

Ordering for the 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit and Durango Pursuit Vehicles Opens Today

Production of Charger Pursuit to start in the fourth quarter of 2020; Durango production begins in the first quarter of 2021

Ordering is now open for the 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit and Dodge Durango Pursuit vehicles, equipped with new transmissions and high-tech options designed to enhance officer safety, responsiveness and fuel efficiency.

"Designed and built based on input from our Police Advisory Board and direct officer feedback, the 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Pursuit deliver on our promise to offer police agencies the most advanced law-enforcement vehicle lineup in the industry whether as a sedan or a sport-utility vehicle," said Head of U.S. Sales Jeff Kommor.

2021 Dodge Charger PursuitThe Charger Pursuit will now offer the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission on both available powertrain options: the all-new V-6 all-wheel drive (AWD), with increased horsepower and torque, and the legendary V-8 HEMI® rear-wheel drive. These new powertrain combinations meet or exceed the Charger Pursuit's previous performance profiles in all key categories of acceleration, braking and handling. These improvements are also expected to enable increased fuel efficiency.

Other new standard features include a top speed setting of 140 mph with the ability for customers to configure and limit top speed for specific agency needs, electric power steering, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an increased Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 5,500 pounds to accommodate additional payload.

Production of the Charger Pursuit starts in the fourth quarter at the Brampton ( Ontario) Assembly Plant.

2021 Dodge Durango PursuitThe 2021 Dodge Durango Pursuit will offer more than 20 new standard features.

The AWD Durango Pursuit is powered by the standard 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine or the optional legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission. Other notable improvements include an IP-mounted shift lever to free up valuable space in the center console area, black steel wheels with chrome center caps, four programmable auxiliary switches and police-specific front seats to accommodate duty belts and enable easier access to seat belt latch points.

"These features, such as the new IP-mounted shift lever, free up valuable space between the front seats to accommodate the police aftermarket equipment needed for the officers to accomplish their jobs," Kommor said.

Other key features now being offered are the upfit-friendly Vehicle Systems Interface Module, a heavy-duty 'BR9' brake package, standard vinyl flooring and a tri-zone climate control system designed with K-9 units in mind. The Durango Pursuit has a top speed setting of 130 mph with the ability for customers to configure and limit for specific agency needs.

Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango Pursuit starts in the first quarter of 2021 at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.

