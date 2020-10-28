Following is a summary of the "FCA N.V. Q3 2020 RESULTS" press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the FCA corporate website: https://www.fcagroup.com/it-it/pages/home.aspx

FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of €1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of €1.5 billion, with Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion.

