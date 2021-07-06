FB Financial Corporation Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call

FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 19, 2021, after the close of the market.

FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (FBK) - Get Report announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 19, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to discuss its second quarter results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 0546377.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial's conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at FBK 2Q21 Webcast. An online replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for 12 months. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7579, confirmation code 10158064.

About FB Financial CorporationFB Financial Corporation (FBK) - Get Report is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Alabama, Southern Kentucky and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.9 billion in total assets.

