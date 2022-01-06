FB Financial Corporation Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter And Year End Earnings Call

FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, before the open of market trading.

FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (FBK) - Get FB Financial Corporation Report announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, before the open of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 7100213.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial's conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at FBK 4Q21 Webcast. An online replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for 12 months. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7529, confirmation code 5998304.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) - Get FB Financial Corporation Report is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Alabama, Southern Kentucky and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.8 billion in total assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005723/en/