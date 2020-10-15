FaZe Clan Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

Goldman Sachs selected Trink as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Trink has been CEO of FaZe Clan for two years and has been building a brand that extends beyond esports to mainstream entertainment through content, collaborations and e-commerce. Trink has spent most of his illustrious career moving through the ranks in the music industry, working with global superstars such as Katy Perry, Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, Kid Rock, and leading some of the most well-known music labels in the world including his time as President of Capitol Records and before that COO of both Virgin Records and Lava Records. Now, with Trink at the helm of FaZe Clan, the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization, he is a leader in one of the most rapidly growing industries across all sports and entertainment. Trink was also recently named to TheWrap's 2020 Innovators List .

"It's an honor to be included among this group of entrepreneurs recognized by Goldman Sachs," says Trink. "FaZe Clan is an incredibly special company where we break new ground every day, carving our path as a leader of youth culture and changing the way people think about esports and gaming as entertainment."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Lee Trink as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About FaZe ClanSince its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 230 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivalled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons and global superstar artists Offset and Lil Yachty. The organization's unmatched esports division includes eight competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), CS:GO and VALORANT with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.

About Lee TrinkLee Trink is an entrepreneur in the entertainment and media industries focused on the convergence of gaming and entertainment as both a cultural movement and an explosive business. Trink began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn. With a true passion for music and a creative business mind, Trink sought an opportunity to bridge his legal background with entertainment. In 2001, Trink served as General Manager for artist-first label Lava Records. Next, Trink went on to lead Virgin Records as General Manager and COO with much success, ultimately resulting in his promotion to President of EMI's Capitol Music Group. He launched the careers of global superstars such as Katy Perry and Jared Leto's 30 seconds to mars, along with architecting global marketing campaigns for The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, and Lenny Kravitz, among others. Following his tenure at EMI, Trink built his own business where he managed multi-platinum global recording artists such as Kid Rock, The Backstreet Boys and Ice Cube. In this role, Trink also co-produced the Tony Scott directed Unstoppable starring Denzel Washington as well as Sean Penn's short film Americans. At FaZe Clan, Trink is on a mission to change the way people think about esports -- not as a niche sport for gamers, but as an entertainment juggernaut. His 25-year career delivers the conviction, ammunition and playbook to make this vision a reality.

