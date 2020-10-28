Fathom To Participate In Roth Technology Virtual Event

CARY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Joshua Harley, its Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled, "Digital Transformation in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era" on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET at the Roth Technology Virtual Event. Harley, along with Marco Fregenal, Fathom's President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

The panel will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.fathomrealty.com, and will be archived there following the live event.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

