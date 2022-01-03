Fathom Digital Manufacturing To Present At The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that Ryan Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Frost, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 24 th...

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (FATH) , an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that Ryan Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Frost, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:15 am Eastern Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Fathom's website at https://investors.fathommfg.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the live broadcast. The event will also be archived on Fathom's IR website.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https://fathommfg.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005287/en/