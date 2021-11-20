Father/Son Duo Launch New Site For EyeWris--Reading Glasses That Wrap Around Your Wrist

EyeWris founders, Mark and Kenzo Singer, have set out to solve a daily struggle for millions around the world with the official launch of their unique line of reading glasses.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeWris founders, Mark and Kenzo Singer, have set out to solve a daily struggle for millions around the world with the official launch of their unique line of reading glasses. With patented bi-stable bridge technology and durable engineering, EyeWris's revolutionary design goes from wrist-wear to eyewear and back again. This unprecedented functionality promises eyewear that's always within reach.

As the founder and creator of Gorilla Glue, Mark Singer is no stranger to solving everyday problems with intuitive technology. A lifelong woodworker, Mark understands how important clear vision is for precision. But he quickly discovered the downside of traditional readers.

"I thought the solution was to buy lots of inexpensive drugstore readers and leave them everywhere. But all too often, they were still nowhere to be found when I needed them," Mark explains.

Prior to this project, Mark's son Kenzo studied structural engineering and architecture at Cornell University, completing his Master's degree in 2011. When Mark first approached him with the concept for EyeWris, Kenzo was working as a structural engineer in Los Angeles, designing skyscrapers and stadiums.

"As it turns out," Kenzo notes, "physics at the scale of a skyscraper also applies to something as small as a pair of reading glasses." EyeWris leverages Mark's experience as a master craftsman and Kenzo's structural engineering background to solve one of daily life's frustrations—misplaced reading glasses.

EyeWris's patented bi-stable bridge technology allows the glasses to spring open and snap shut comfortably around the wearer's wrist. It takes one hand, one motion, and one second to change these glasses from wrist-wear to eyewear, making them easy to use and always available whenever you need them.

"I typically need readers thirty or more times a day," notes Mark. "Having my EyeWris readers on my wrist has become as intuitive as grabbing my phone, wallet, and keys before leaving the house."

Engineered for durability, each pair is tested to open and close over 25,000 times. Plus, these readers are shatter-resistant, scratch-resistant, and blue-light-blocking. Feather-light flexible arms grip the temples gently, so readers stay put without creating discomfort.

"We put more time, resources, and deliberation into a single band of metal than most companies put into an entire pair of readers," Kenzo emphasizes. "This dedication to quality shows in EyeWris's functionality."

With stylish design options for men and women, EyeWris makes the perfect gift for a loved one or a special treat for yourself. Visit the newly-launched EyeWris website to get your pair today

About EyeWrisEyeWris, from the creator of Gorilla Glue, is committed to creating stylish eyewear with breakthrough functionality. With top-quality materials, precision craftsmanship, and a clear design vision, EyeWris delivers unparalleled convenience for those who need reading glasses. To learn more, please visit: eyewris.com.

