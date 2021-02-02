Father And Son Team Form Legal Sports Gambling Business

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In years gone by a son would frequently graduate college and enter the family business - but the new era of legal sports betting changed that for 23-year-old Troy Paul.

A 2020 business graduate from N.Y.U., Troy told his Dad "Legal sports betting is going to be huge!" Eleven states have embraced legalizing sports betting, and many others, including New York, about to join the multi-billion-dollar party, with the NBA, NFL also getting on board.

Troy's father, Mark Paul, is perhaps an unusual Dad…as he is the #1 selling gambling author in the United States with his book The Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told soaring to #1 on Amazon Best Sellers. "At first I was skeptical we could compete with billion-dollar gambling companies, but Troy found a great niche opportunity in the 'Affiliate' business marketing model, and we launched S ports Gambling Guides, LLC."

The firm provides avid sports fans with up to the minute articles and stats on players and teams that may lead to profitable betting situations, along with the real time odds from multiple online sports bookmakers, ensuring their clients get the best available odds. Having obtained eight sports gaming licenses/permits, they now receive fees for connecting sports bettors to legal on-line sports betting operators such as Draft Kings and Rush Street .

Troy utilizes all forms of social media marketing, with their Instagram quickly acquiring over 15,000 followers "What do men do in their time off? They watch sports, bet on sports, they live for sports," says Troy, "and soon they will be legally betting on game day action via their cell phones. It's an exciting time!"

Troy Paul may be the youngest licensed gambling executive in the United States.

