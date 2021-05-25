Fat Tail Risk ETF To Launch On The NYSE

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSE: FATT) will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. FATT offers investors a way to protect portfolios against large market declines.

FATT is designed to make money during bull markets while still being able to make money during major market declines.

"Markets move faster than ever before, and the Covid crisis showed us that bear markets can happen over months now instead of years," says Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management LLC ("TCM"), who serves as the Adviser to FATT. "Traditional investments can't be relied upon to protect from the next market decline, and traditional tail risk strategies cost too much during bull markets."

"FATT is designed to be able to make money during bull markets while still being able to make money during major market declines. Of course there is no assurance that this will be successful," Tuttle commented. "This means FATT can be a constant portfolio holding."

Tail Risk in the Fund's name refers to the financial risk of an asset or portfolio of assets moving more than three standard deviations from its current price, above the risk of a normal distribution. In a normal bell curve, the most probable returns are concentrated in a bulge at the center of the distribution curve, whereas the less probable, more extreme returns are towards the edges referred to as "tails". The frequency of market disruptions and volatility have led to "fatter" tails than a normal bell curve might predict. The Fund's investment strategy is designed to provide positive returns during periods of significant market disruptions.

For more information, please visit FATTAILRISKETF.com

About Tuttle Capital ManagementTCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that utilize informed agility to manage portfolios in a more dynamic manner. As of May 19, 2021, TCM managed thirteen strategies with AUM of $270 million. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. A Fund's share price will fluctuate with changes in the market value of its portfolio securities. When you sell your Fund shares, they may be worth less than what you paid for them and, accordingly, you can lose money investing in a Fund. The following risks could adversely affect the net asset value, total return and the value of a Fund and your investment. The risk descriptions below provide a more detailed explanation of the principal investment risks that correspond to the risks described in each Fund's Summary section of the Prospectus. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. Inverse ETFs seek to provide the opposite of the single day performance of the index they track and are subject to substantial volatility.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fat Tail Risk ETF. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.FATTAILRISKETF.com or by calling 866-904-0406. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Fat Tail Risk ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA. Tuttle Capital Management is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact: Matthew TuttleTuttle Capital Management(347) 852-0548 mtuttle@tuttlecap.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fat-tail-risk-etf-to-launch-on-the-nyse-301298206.html

SOURCE Tuttle Capital Management