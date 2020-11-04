FAT Brands To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 10, 2020

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (FAT) - Get Report ("FAT Brands" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5 PM ET. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921. The passcode is 13712929. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca D. Hershinger, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the "invest" section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (FAT) - Get Report is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

