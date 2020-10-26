FAT BRANDS OPENS LATEST GHOST KITCHEN IN DALLAS

Global Franchising Company Continues Growth in Texas with Partner Croft Ventures, Bringing Fatburger, Buffalo's Express and Hurricane Grill & Wings to Diners in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and five other restaurant concepts, today announced the opening of a ghost kitchen, a delivery and takeout only outlet, in Dallas, TX.

"Ghost kitchens provide us with the opportunity to introduce multiple restaurant concepts with new audiences at a much faster rate than if we opened individual restaurants for each, allowing us to efficiently develop brand loyalty for continued expansion in various formats," said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. "We have significant growth plans in Texas for our portfolio brands and are eager to open several other ghost kitchens in the state in the coming weeks with partner Croft Ventures."

The new ghost kitchen will operate through third party delivery services Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, and will be available for pickup on Fatburger.com. The ghost kitchen will also partner with local delivery partner, Favor, at a later date. Local Dallas customers will be able to simultaneously order menu items from FAT Brands' Fatburger, Buffalo's Express, and Hurricane Grill & Wings concepts. Yalla Mediterranean will be added to the ghost kitchen offering in the near future.

This Dallas ghost kitchen is FAT Brands' first in the state and is part of a larger development agreement with Croft Ventures. There will be additional Texas ghost kitchens opening in the coming weeks in Austin and Houston.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (FAT) - Get Report is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 - The Last Great Hamburger Stand ™.

About Buffalo's Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo's Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 75 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo's Express' significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo's Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo's Express - Where Everyone is Family ™.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With more than 55 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings ® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of "10 Great Places to Wing It," selected as one of the "Future 50" by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times "Top 40 Fast and Serious," Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit https://hurricanewings.com/

About Yalla Mediterranean

Yalla is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a vibrant, environmentally-friendly space. Currently located in Walnut Creek in California's Bay Area, Burbank and Culver City in Southern California, and Chicago, IL the restaurant offers a warm and inviting environment for guests to enjoy flavorful, authentic, and healthy Mediterranean cuisine.

