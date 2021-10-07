Fastweb Announces 10th Annual Student Contributor Series

WESTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, announces their 10 th annual Student Contributor series student writer team.

Each year, the opportunity to apply to the Fastweb Student Contributor series is extended to Fastweb student members with listed career interests such as, creative writing, journalism, news media, publishing, and related fields. The writers selected for the series represent all academic levels and are tasked to develop articles that demonstrate real life student experiences. The program runs from September to June each year.

"This is our 10 th year of supporting this unique platform for a group of diverse and inspiring student writers," said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "Through these articles, they share their first-hand experiences on the topics that matter most to students." From the many applicants these talented student writers were selected:

Returning Student Writers for 2021-22: Mary Bellm: Truman State University, Senior Charles Schnell: Emory University, Sophomore Jasmin Kaur: University of Dallas, Sophomore Alondra Arevalo, Colony High School, Senior Aleena Islam, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Freshman

New Student Writers for 2021-22: Piper Megellas, Reeds Spring High School, Junior Jason Manuel Macaranas, University of California - Merced, Freshman Rachel Lechwar, Florida State University, Sophomore Allison Willrich, Whittier College, Junior

Get to know this year's talented Student Contributor team and read all their current articles on Fastweb.

