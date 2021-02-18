FASTSIGNS Recognizes Achievements And Honors Franchisees During 2021 Virtual FASTSIGNS/Signwave International Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise with more than 740 locations in eight countries worldwide, recently held its 2021 Virtual FASTSIGNS®/Signwave International Convention. Themed Celebrating Connections, the multiple-day event taught best practices as well as celebrated franchisee achievements and the continued growth of the franchise network in both sales volume and number of locations.

Over 1,000 people attended which included FASTSIGNS franchisees, center team members, 275 first-time attendees, exhibitors, and corporate staff members. Attendees represented 509 center locations in nine different countries worldwide.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in general sessions, educational sessions, peer panels and roundtable discussions. Highlights from the event included hearing George Foreman, an American former professional boxer, two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, minister, author and entrepreneur. Additional speakers included Nancy Friedman, founder and president of Telephone Doctor, a customer-service training company; Jeb Blount, Founder and President of Sales Gravy, Inc., the bestselling author of eleven books and among the world's most respected thought leaders on sales, leadership, and customer experience; and Trent Shelton, former player for the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Redskins as well as an inspiring motivational speaker. In addition, corporate team members educated franchisees in various breakout sessions, and attendees also had the opportunity to gain insight from a panel of high-profile vertical industry sign and visual graphic buyers at the Secrets of Success Customer Experience Panel.

Highlights from the 2021 convention include:

2020 system-wide sales reached $534 Million which was impressively only slightly down from $540M in 2019

18 FASTSIGNS/SIGNWAVE centers exceeded $1 million in annual sales, including 1 center achieving over $2 million, 1 center achieving over $3 million, 2 centers achieving over $5 million, 1 center achieving over $10 million and 1 center achieving over $14 million in annual sales.

The FASTSIGNS Award, which recognizes the franchisee who best represents the FASTSIGNS name in both the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network, was awarded to Dana and Howard James, Jr with FASTSIGNS® of Washington, DC

The Wide Format & Signage/FASTSIGNS Project of the Year was presented to Sam & Susan Cilone from Louisville, KY for their team's work with UofL - University of Louisville Hospital

FASTSIGNS held their virtual vendor workshops that included 18 different sessions from 18 vendors

Grimco was presented the FASTSIGNS Vendor of Year Award for the US, and ND Graphics was presented the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for Canada

Franchisees and their center teams were recognized for outstanding sign and graphic projects in the 2020 FASTSIGNS Customer Solutions Awards, which included grand prize winner Susan and Sam Cilone , FASTSIGNS of Louisville , for their work with UofL Hospital.

"While 2020 brought challenges, it also highlighted our network's resilient nature as FASTSIGNS franchisees adapted their business models and pivoted to assist businesses, organizations and ultimately their communities," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc and Chair of the International Franchise Association. "Our annual convention brings our franchise network together to recognize, honor and celebrate their many achievements, as well as to engage in educational and networking opportunities to kick off the year. This one-of-a-kind event enabled us to celebrate our connections through FASTSIGNS, and it set the stage for an even more successful 2021."

