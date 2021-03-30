FASTSIGNS Propels Franchising Forward Via New Corporate Umbrella

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International. Inc., the franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today the formation of Propelled Brands. To better represent the expansion of services following the acquisition of NerdsToGo, the parent company of FASTSIGNS has selected the name Propelled Brands as the corporate umbrella under which both brands and future brands will operate.

"We are thrilled to officially unveil Propelled Brands as the umbrella under which we will operate and grow a portfolio of service-oriented franchise brands," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands and Chair of the International Franchise Association. "We look forward to amazing opportunities ahead, in addition to the continued growth for our existing franchisees and our team members. Propelled Brands marks a key milestone for us as we lay the foundation to expand our portfolio of brands."

Propelled Brands will focus on service-oriented franchises and help each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands will advance the strategic path for each brand and will offer support and guidance to every franchisee to help them maximize success.

"We believe a brand Propelled is a brand that knows where it's going and exactly how to get there," said Jennifer Herskind, Chief Marketing Officer at Propelled Brands. "Propelled Brands offers a clear vision and supportive business model for each franchise brand to equip franchisees on a path to success."

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com. To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS or NerdsToGo, contact Mark Jameson ( mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or call 214.346.5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

About NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Propelled Brands acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo. NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

For information about the FASTSIGNS or NerdsToGo franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ( mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact: Leah EdwardsPropelled Brands Corporate Communications 214-346-5792 leah.edwards@propelledbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastsigns-propels-franchising-forward-via-new-corporate-umbrella-301258925.html

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.