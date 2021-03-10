FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Names U.S. And Canadian Vendor Of The Year

Grimco and ND Graphics Recognized for Incredible Supplier Relationship

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise with more than 750 locations in nine countries worldwide, presented the U.S. Vendor of the Year Award to Grimco and the Canadian Vendor of the Year Award to ND Graphics at the 2021 Virtual FASTSIGNS/Signwave International Convention.

The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year is selected by FASTSIGNS franchisees and is based on the integrity of business practices, product quality, and having a long-term commitment to the FASTSIGNS network. This marks the sixth consecutive year Grimco has received this recognition which is bestowed on Grimco by FASTSIGNS franchisees who selected this Vendor as their supplier of the year. This also marks the inaugural year for recognizing the Canadian Vendor of the Year.

"The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for the US, and this year adding Canada, recognizes a supplier that delivers outstanding service and consistently provides excellent support to our franchisees," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer. "We're happy to recognize Grimco and ND Graphics, and we appreciate all that they do for our franchise network."

For the past 15 years, Grimco has been working with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products which includes equipment and everything from Signs and Blanks to Digital Media and LED's.

"2020 was a very different year for everyone. COVID really affected how everyone worked, did business and pivoted to keep their businesses moving forward," said Julie McClain, Director of National Accounts at Grimco. "To be recognized by FASTSIGNS as the Vendor of the Year for 2020 is truly an honor in such a tumultuous year. We appreciate what everyone at FASTSIGNS has done for us from the Centers to the Corporate office, and we are excited to move forward into 2021 with a new outlook on business and life. Our main focus is to continue to provide excellent service, move forward with our Green product line initiative and create new programs for FASTSIGNS."

For the past 10 years, ND Graphics has been working with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products. This includes equipment and everything from sign supplies to digital media and electrical solutions.

"It is an honor for ND Graphics to be awarded the Canadian Vendor of the Year from FASTSIGNS," said Amber Mundy with ND Graphics. "After an unprecedented year, we appreciate working with such an incredible group of people. It has always been a pleasure to support FASTSIGNS and their growing success. At ND Graphics, we are fortunate to have 10 locations across Canada dedicated to serving Canadian businesses. As an industry leader, we pride ourselves on our exceptional team, extensive experience, and specialized knowledge to assist on every project. We look forward to continuing our valued relationship with the FASTSIGNS network for years to come."

