FASTLY INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Fastly, Inc. - FSLY

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) - Get Report.

On August 5, 2020, the Company CEO Joshua Bixby revealed for the first time during its Q2 2020 earnings call that ByteDance, the operator of TikTok, which was under intense scrutiny by U.S. government officials for potential security risks, was its largest customer in the quarter and also suggested that it was a significant customer in Q1 as well, stating that "over the last six months, [TikTok] represents just about 12% of revenue, trailing 6 months ending June 30."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Fastly's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Fastly's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

