Fastest 5G Network In The World Just Launched In Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live today in parts of Richmond. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband 1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations 2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Virginia. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Virginia, visit our coverage maps page .

"In the 21st century, fast, reliable internet and economic empowerment go hand in hand," said Mayor Levar Stoney. "For Verizon customers in the City of Richmond, access to 5G Ultra Wideband presents a greater opportunity for the innovation that makes our city so dynamic, and in the future will help us continue to bridge the digital divide. I'm thankful to Verizon for recognizing this and partnering with the capital of the Commonwealth to build this network."

Verizon customers in Richmond should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas: Scott's Addiction, near VCU, and Church Hill. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world 3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today's 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Richmond can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

"We have been out front leading the 5G revolution and driving the technology that will create transformational experiences for customers," said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. "Our goal with this game-changing technology is to reshape the world around us. With today's launches, we are another step farther along on that journey."

5G nat ionwide coverage on Verizon

Today, Verizon also announced its launch of 5G Nationwide to customers in Virginia. Verizon's 5G Nationwide runs on lower spectrum bands than 5G Ultra Wideband, using an advanced technology called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). Dynamic Spectrum Sharing allows 5G service to run simultaneously with 4G LTE on the same spectrum band. With DSS, when customers move outside Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, their 5G-enabled devices will remain on 5G technology using lower bands of spectrum.

This new technology allows Verizon to use its full portfolio of current spectrum resources to serve 4G and 5G customers, maximizing their experience on the Verizon network. Customers can use Verizon's network in a variety of ways - from virtual learning to real-time gaming - that requires the ability to allocate spectrum resources in real-time.

To learn more about the 5G America's been waiting for, visit https://www.verizon.c om/about/our-company/5g .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/._________________ 1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 2 Typical download speeds vary by location. 3 Global claim from May 2020, based on Opensignal independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 31 - April 30, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited.

