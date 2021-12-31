Faster Than Ever Before: Ultra-Rapid COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing

DETROIT, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the Omicron variant in the United States, fast and accurate COVID-19 testing is key to provide answers so organizations can take necessary precautions to stay safe.

World Wide Clinical Labz, a CLIA and COLA Certified Laboratory, and Baebies Inc. have teamed up to offer ultra-rapid RT-PCR testing for COVID-19. The Baebies FINDER ® 1.5 testing platform delivers the speed of a rapid antigen test and the accuracy of an RT-PCR lab test with the technology to streamline and miniaturize the conventional RT-PCR Process. Compared with conventional RT-PCR testing results which are typically reported after at least 24 hours, FINDER 1.5 provides rapid results with an on-cartridge analysis time of less than 17 minutes with the ability to detect Delta and Omicron variants.

"We've seen about a 30% increase in people coming in to get tested. It's been pretty busy," the company's President Michael Clemmon said. "Most people are coming in to get prepared before they see loved ones. A lot of people want to make sure that they are not infected before they go and spend time with family," he adds.

Recent validation testing performed by Worldwide Labz confirmed high accuracy of testing results—a positive percent agreement (PPA) of 100% and negative percent agreement (NPA) of 100%. For more information or to schedule your test at one of our convenient World Wide Clinical Labz testing facilities, visit www.WorldWideClinicalLabz.com. Enjoy this holiday season with less worry and keep your friends and family safe.

About World Wide Clinical LabzHeadquartered out of Detroit, Michigan, Worldwide Labz provides leading laboratory services across the nation. World Wide Labz is a High Complexity CLIA and COLA Certified Laboratory. Our laboratory status gives us the ability preform lab developed tests. Our innovative research team has developed tests to increase efficiency and maximize patient safe care! WWL processes specimen 7 days a week and are available 24/7 for complete customer support. We pride ourselves on our exceptional turnaround time of 24-48 hours, and as little as 45min for rushed tests. WWL provides fast, accurate and reliable results to patients across the country. We work with urgent cares, private practices, long term care facilities, schools & universities, sports teams, government agencies, ports of travel, and research organizations. We believe in safe patient care as our number one priority.

