FastAF Hires Susan Panico As Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF, the leading quick commerce company for premium daily essentials in North America, today announced that it has hired Susan Panico as Chief Marketing Officer. Panico joins the company today and will report directly to FastAF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Hnetinka.

"Delivering the best brands faster than anyone else in the world is at the core of everything we do at FastAF. We are excited to bring on Susan who is known for creating decade defining brands in highly competitive sectors and generation leading products that are beloved by its customers around the world" said Lee Hnetinka, Founder and CEO of FastAF. "We believe our long term success will come from creating a brand that exceeds customer expectations in every way and I'm thrilled to have her on the team as we look to take FastAF worldwide."

As Chief Marketing Officer of FastAF, Panico will oversee Sales and Marketing, which includes deeping our partnerships with all of the premium brands exclusive to FastAF, Client Services, PR and Communications, and Customer Service. She will also focus on expanding the extensive list of premium brands FastAF delivers and unlocking more value for our customers as FastAF continues to deliver the most premium level of commerce there is for consumers' everyday lives.

"I'm thrilled to join a team that is truly disrupting the shopping experience and has proven to serve people who want life's premium essentials in record time," commented Susan Panico. "I'm looking forward to helping premium brands fuel discovery, affinity and growth with FastAF's passionate community. This is a rare opportunity to build a thriving marketplace at the intersection of culture and commerce, and to build a brand that will be the global icon for getting cool things, FastAF."

Panico joins FastAF from Tanium, a rapid growth cybersecurity startup, where she was Global Chief Marketing Officer. During her time at Tanium she scaled a world class team, ramped their digital marketing capabilities and instituted operational efficiencies to boost marketing productivity. She was previously SVP of Strategic Marketing Solutions at Pandora, where she was responsible for overseeing Pandora's B2B marketing, sales development and research functions, and leading the overall B2B marketing strategy for the company, supporting its billion-dollar advertising business. Prior to joining Pandora in 2012, Panico held senior marketing roles at Sony PlayStation, where she was responsible for brand strategy, the product marketing of PlayStation's entire portfolio of hardware, games and accessories, as well as advertising and media efforts. Panico marked the last few years of her career at Sony by leading the North American launch of PlayStation Network - an entertainment digital hub - where she managed marketing, original programming, ad sales, e-commerce, customer loyalty and community management.

FastAF today partners with nearly 600 national and local premium brands to offer 2-hour delivery to customers in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Miami.

FastAF today partners with nearly 600 national and local premium brands to offer 2-hour delivery to customers in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Miami.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Darkstore and FastAF's mission is to discover and deliver the world's products to you better, faster.

