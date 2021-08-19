Fast Track Solutions Files To Change Name To Better For You Wellness

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Track Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FTRK) ("Fast Track" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based blank check company, is pleased to announce that it has officially filed for a corporate name change to "Better For You Wellness, Inc." and to change the Company's ticker symbol to better reflect its focus going forward.

The Company's CEO and Director, Ian James, explained, "This is the first of many significant milestones in transforming Fast Track from a blank check company into an emerging leader in the food, beverage, and general wellness categories."

The Company is actively exploring and evaluating various business opportunities in the plant-based food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") categories including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, or business combination transactions, after which the Company would cease to be a "shell" or "blank check" company.

"As a result of this newly refined focus for the Company, we are rebranding Fast Track to ensure our image better aligns with our ongoing operations and long-term strategic goals," added James.

The rebranding effort will also include a new interactive website, which is expected to launch in coming weeks.

About Fast Track Solutions, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed with SEC ( https://www.sec.gov/).

