Fast Growing Dallas-Fort Worth Torelli Properties Group Joins Compass

DALLAS-FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Johnson, owner/founder of Torelli Properties Group (TPG), one of the fastest growing real estate companies in DFW, announced she and her team have joined Compass. TPG will reside at Compass' Southlake location, while also maintaining offices in Dallas and Ft. Worth.

After 10 years in real estate with Keller Williams, Denise launched Torelli Properties Group in 2019 and has seen rapid growth the first year. The TPG team quickly expanded and continues to aggressively grow with quality agents and increased market share. Denise and team swiftly established a reputation of being ultra-client focused with an uncommon "six star" level of service and client commitment.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Compass and believe the brokerage is setting a new standard in the real estate industry, from marketing/technology to resources and creativity," said Johnson. "Exciting to me is the tools and support system that Compass has developed. We can offer more innovative technology to clients, helping our team provide an even higher level of service."

Johnson added, "I'm blessed with an amazing, hard-working team who's enthusiastic about the move to Compass, which made the decision easier. We are all in alignment that this is a great move for TPG and our clients."

About the move to CompassCompass Real Estate is equipped with top technology and backed by market leaders and a fleet of entrepreneurs who work together to collaborate without ego. The Compass mission aligns directly with the Torelli mission. Compass aims to help everyone find their place in the world. Denise Johnson explained, "Our mission of providing the best way to buy or sell a home by leveraging technology and a deep understanding of real estate excites me. The Torelli process is client centric and incorporates real estate concierge services with customized plans. We are highly dedicated to the client experience and streamlined processes to make their lives easier and stress free. "Love where you are" is the ultimate aim for our clients."

About Torelli PropertiesTorelli Properties Group is a rapidly growing DFW based real estate company with a presence in Dallas, Southlake and Fort Worth. TPG is on a mission to transform the real estate industry by providing innovative and highly customized processes to help consumers buy and sell homes with ease and efficiency. www.torelliproperties.com

