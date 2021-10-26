Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE:ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's first annual Brands That Matter list, honoring companies that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social...

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) (LTSE:ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's first annual Brands That Matter list, honoring companies that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement while authentically communicating their mission and ideals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006013/en/

Fast Company recognized Asana for its commitment to supporting its customer community in 2020 and beyond. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fast Company recognized Asana for its commitment to supporting its customer community in 2020 and beyond. In March 2020, Asana launched th e Asana is Here for You program to ensure that customers were able to continue working together as effortlessly as possible in the face of the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. The campaign centered on:

Supporting nonprofit organizations on the front lines of COVID-19

Providing economic relief to customers in need

Mobilizing resources to help companies of all sizes adapt to remote work.

As part of th e Asana is Here for You program, the company offered 12-months of free access to Asana Business for hundreds of qualifying nonprofit organizations helping in the global fight against COVID-19 and its devastating impacts. For example, New York Cares kept the City's most vulnerable populations fed by launching a new Phone Bank Program to check in on isolated seniors and remote learners with Asana. With access to Asana's free Business plan, Hope for Haiti's entire staff in Haiti and in the United States was able to work together on projects, share information, and keep track of their work in an easy and convenient way—despite being physically separated.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Dave King, Head of Marketing, Asana. "Over the past 18 months, teams have faced extraordinary challenges. We're grateful to play a role in providing them the tools, education, and assistance they need to manage their work from anywhere. Our customers' mission is our mission. Being recognized as a Brand that Matters underlines our commitment to helping teams achieve their goals together."

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies and nonprofits, recognizes 95 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 95 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

"Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana. Earlier this year, Fast Company recognized Asana as #15 on its prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021 and one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, a testament to its commitment to serving its customers and empowering teams to work together effortlessly.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006013/en/