FAST BioMedical Establishes World-Recognized Heart Failure Medical Advisory Board

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST BioMedical, a late clinical-stage medical technology company, today announces establishing a Heart Failure Medical Advisory Board of world-recognized physicians, nurses and researchers. The Board will advise FAST's clinical development of measuring volume status to better treat heart failure patients. The board collectively has decades of experience in heart failure and cardiovascular patient care and have contributed to more than 1,300 peer-reviewed publications.

Steven Zelenkofske, D.O., M.S., FACC, FCCP, FACOI, has been appointed Chairman of the Heart Failure Medical Advisory Board. With over 20 years of industry experience bringing cardiovascular products through clinical development, Dr. Zelenkofske is currently Chief Medical Officer for SwanBio Therapeutics. He has led teams to regulatory approvals worldwide and led or participated in over a dozen NCE and sNDA approvals. Dr. Zelenkofske was previously CMO of Achillion Pharmaceuticals and Regado Biosciences and held senior leadership positions at Astra-Zeneca, Sanofi-Aventis, Boston Scientific and Novartis.

"Heart failure is a common diagnosis, but with a common challenge: accurately assessing patients' fluid status to determine treatment. FAST's technology could be transformative in this space," said Zelenkofske. "It's an honor to join the Heart Failure Advisory Board and be appointed its chairman to guide ushering in new clinical developments."

Javed Butler, MD, MPH, MBA, is the Patrick H. Lehan Chair in Cardiovascular Research, Professor and Chairman in the Department of Medicine, and Professor of Physiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Dr. Butler is board certified in Cardiovascular Medicine, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Medicine. Serving on several peer-review journal editorial boards, he has extensive clinical trial experience and has published over 600 peer-reviewed scientific papers.

Stefan Anker, MD, Ph.D., is a Professor of (Tissue) Homeostasis in Cardiology & Metabolism at Charité University in Berlin and has authored more than 950 original papers, reviews and editorials. Dr. Anker has won several prizes, including the 2018 Copernicus Prize of German DFG and Polish FNP. He has served on the Board of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) since 2006 and was HFA President from 2012-2014. Dr. Anker is the founding Editor-in-Chief of the ESC Heart Failure journal.

Veselin Mitrovic, MD, is a Professor of Cardiology at the Johann-Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt-on-Main, Germany, and Medical Director of Kerckhoff-Klinik Forschungsgesellschaft mbH, and a senior consultant at Kerckhoff-Klinik GmbH in Bad Nauheim, Germany. Dr. Mitrovic is involved in multiple national and international clinical drug and device trials in heart failure and arrhythmia. In addition to authoring more than 145 original papers, 167 abstracts, 21 book chapters and review articles, Dr. Mitrovic serves on the editorial boards of several major journals including World Journal of Cardiology and Acta Medica Mediane. He is also a scientific reviewer for the journals Clinical Research in Cardiology, Perfusion and Journal of Cardiovascular Surgeon.

W. Frank Peacock, MD, FACEP, FACC, is a Professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair for Research in the Emergency Medicine department at Baylor College of Medicine. With more than 600 peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Peacock is a two-time winner of the Best Research Paper of the Year Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians. He is the 2019 recipient of the Ray Bahr Award for Excellence from the American College of Cardiology and founder of Comprehensive Research Associates and Emergencies in Medicine. Dr. Peacock serves on several medical journal editorial boards, including Editor of the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Journal, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, and Editor of Current Emergency and Hospital Medicine Reports: Heart Failure Section.

Nancy Albert, PhD, CCNS, CHFN, CCRN, NE-BC, FAHA, FHFSA, FCCM, FAAN,serves as Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing Institute at the Office of Nursing Research and Innovation in the Cleveland Clinic Health System and Clinical Nurse Specialist at the George M. and Linda H. Kaufman Center for Heart Failure, Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Albert is the 2019 Reviewer of the Year of the Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing. Her professional society memberships and appointments include the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nurses, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, American Association of Heart Failure Nurses, American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and the Heart Failure Society of America.

"Establishing this world-class advisory board will greatly enhance our ability to pinpoint the needs doctors and nurses face when caring for heart failure patients," said FAST BioMedical CEO Joe Muldoon. "Our first-in-class technology is being developed to offer a direct, dynamic, serial measurement of volume status and kidney function. This can potentially give a much clearer clinical picture to guide therapy, and this board is the next step in making that a reality."

