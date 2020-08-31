Fashion Innovation: Online Boutique, Hypeach, Launches A Digital Platform To Enable Women To Create Their Own Business

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 Welcome to a digital world where fashion meets innovation. Wife and husband business partners, Marlo and Brian Hovis, launch Hypeach Boutique ( hypeach.com) to provide a high-quality, online, shopping experience that also supports women and social causes. Founded in Newport Beach, Hypeach re-invents the traditional brick & mortar boutique shopping experience.

With a commitment to high-quality apparel at affordable prices, Hypeach embodies California Chic fashion inspired by the coastal lifestyle of Southern California. The boutique features signature, premium brands including DIFF Eyewear, luxe vegan leather handbags by Melie Bianco, Olive & Pique hats, and Kancan denim. Hypeach also launched its Style Ambassador Program, a digital platform that enables women to create their own business and network with like-minded, fashion-inspired women.

"At Hypeach, our core mission is quality fashion that gives back," said Marlo Hovis, co-founder and Chief Brand and Product Officer. "We have always believed it is important to support women and social causes that lift us all up. From our inception, we knew we wanted to use Hypeach as a force for good; a portion of every purchase on our site supports our charity partner GlobalGirl Media, a non-profit that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with digital journalism training and equipment. This gives the women the skills and resources they need to create and share their own stories about critical social issues happening all around us."

Hypeach: Become a Style Ambassador

Hypeach is committed to relentless innovation under the guiding principle that "through creativity, there is freedom". "In light of our core commitment, Hypeach recently launched a new Style Ambassador Program that enables women to build their own fashion business through the Hypeach Platform," stated Brian Hovis, co-founder. Hypeach Style Ambassadors have a unique opportunity to work on their own terms, from anywhere - an especially important element for working women during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is intended to be easy: Shop It, Share It, and Start Earning.

Style Ambassadors receive a discount on all apparel and their own personalized URL through Hypeach, allowing them to manage and track their earnings. Ambassadors earn commissions, bonuses, and free apparel from purchases made by friends, family, or anyone in their network.

About Hypeach Boutique

