Fashion Influencer - Victoria Barbara - Hand Selected And Chosen By Anna Wintour To Join The Prestigious Community Of Vogue 100

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury fashion and beauty influencer Victoria Barbara has been hand selected and chosen by Anna Wintour to join the prestigious community of Vogue 100! Vogue 100 is the coveted US based Vogue magazine list of...

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury fashion and beauty influencer Victoria Barbara has been hand selected and chosen by Anna Wintour to join the prestigious community of Vogue 100! Vogue 100 is the coveted US based Vogue magazine list of people in the fashion industry. Vogue.com describes Vogue 100 as a "curated list of distinctive creative voices from around the globe, encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists and activists."

"To be chosen by Anna Wintour is the most incredible honor I could have ever dreamt of. It is such an inspiration to be amongst such an amazing group of creative artists. Anna is my greatest female role model; I learned everything about fashion and female empowerment from studying her over the years. I also have learned so much from her strength, strong sense of boundaries, and how decisive she is," said Victoria

Anna Wintour and Vogue 100 hosted a festive breakfast with Matches Fashion on December 8 at Roll & Hill in NYC for all of the honorees. Victoria wore Maison Valentino in pink from the festive ACT collection, which Anna expressed how much she loved the look. The group of Vogue 100 discussed new ideas, fashion trends, and collections over breakfast.

Being an orphan as a young child, Victoria struggled to find the proper role model. Over the years, she stumbled upon Vogue magazine and the legendary editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and she immediately knew she found her mentor and inspiration. Victorialearned as much as she could about Anna Wintour, on her style, how she rocks fashion, how she carries herself with such grace, and integrated it into who she has become today.

Victoria is a one-woman production team and handles every aspect of her image and her content by herself, from hair and makeup to photography, lighting, production, editing, and styling. Victoria is a creative director of her own brand and it is no surprise that the iconic fashionista caught the eye of Vogue Magazine.

Victoria has put together curated content for her followers for years and feels fulfilled to give back to the younger generation of girls the way Anna gave to her. Victoria has a unique, chic style and believes you do not need to show so much skin to be desirable.

Victoria has collaborated with luxury brands, including Chanel, YSL, Givenchy, Valentino, Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Celine, and Alexander McQueen, among many others. Victoria has over 1 million active followers on Instagram ( @officialvictoriabarbara ), with an overall reach of 150k (average story post reach is 100k, average post reach is 55.9k) and an engagement of 25.5k.

Victoria is a long time attendee of all fashion weeks all over the world. This year, she will be attending Couture Week with Vogue, as well as Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Alta Moda Show in Venice, Italy, Milan Fashion Week, and CFDA Awards. Going to the shows this year as a Vogue 100, Victoria will have the opportunity to meet face-to face her favorite designers of all the couture fashion shows she attends.

Victoria is available for any interviews. Hi-res images available upon request. Thanks!

Media contact: Davina Khoramian 326506@email4pr.com305.864.3434

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-influencer---victoria-barbara---hand-selected-and-chosen-by-anna-wintour-to-join-the-prestigious-community-of-vogue-100-301450461.html

SOURCE Victoria Barbara