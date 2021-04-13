Fashion-Forward Design Makes The New Meters Music OVB-1 Connect Studio Quality Headphones Stand Out In Any Crowd!

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music-loving fashionistas want to make loud a statement with all of their personal tech. Now, Ashdown Engineering, the legendary UK company that's been designing world-class bass amplifiers for globe-trotting musicians like U2, Foo Fighters and Sir Paul McCartney, is empowering them to do just that with the U.S. launch of its Meters OVB-1 Connect Headphones,the world's first over-the-ear headphones to feature a working volume unit (VU) meter on each earcup! The foldable, Bluetooth OVB-1 Connect is available in black, white, and tan at Amazon, Sweetwater and B&H Photo, among others, for $349.99.

Literally replicating the input level meters found on professional bass amplifiers, each real, active volume VU meter features an RGB backlight that gives listeners the ability to express their mood by adjusting the color and brightness of their VU meter to match any style, ambiance or mood. In any environment, the sleek, fashion-forward Meters OVB-1 is guaranteed to let music aficionados enjoy an immersive music listening experience while they turn the heads of everyone who sees them!

Since making its debut in Europe, the Meters OVB-1's combination of cutting edge design and world-class audio technology has gained a fanatical following among music lovers and music makers, including Stevie Wonder, members of Biffy Clyro, Zak Starkey, System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian, Ray Parker Jr, and Kevin Ray of Walk the Moon, among many others.

"Following our success in Europe, Meters is ready to bring its truly unique headphones to the U.S. market," said Ashdown Engineering Chairman Mark Gooday. "Now fashion-conscious music lovers across the United States can experience the aural benefits of professional sound engineering while making a very loud and personal style statement that will immediately set them apart from the crowd."

The OV-1-B Connect features a rich, warm sound with powerful noise canceling and is compatible with any Bluetooth-equipped personal audio device. Each pair can be customized through the Meters Connect app for Android and iOS devices, which offers color and brightness control for the VU meter. On-ear buttons make it easy to answer calls, skip tracks and adjust the volume.

Since 1997 Ashdown Engineering has had a legitimate claim to be the world's foremost experts on bass performance, creating bass guitar amplification for many of the world's greatest bands and session musicians, with the likes of U2, The Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro and many other huge artists using Ashdown amplifiers on stage and in the studio. Meters Music brings every ounce of that legacy to bear in the design, engineering and acoustic expertise of its unique new range of headphones and audio devices. To learn more visit www.metersmusic.us.

