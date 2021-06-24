Faropoint Selects Cherre To Provide Data Warehouse Solution

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced that it will provide a data warehouse solution for Faropoint , a real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial real estate. Faropoint selected Cherre's data management platform because it's the only solution that is purpose-built for the real estate industry, and provides seamless integration with existing systems.

Faropoint is a U.S. real estate investment firm that focuses on last-mile industrial real estate. Its vertically integrated structure allows the company to oversee the asset life cycle according to its individualized strategy. In addition to buying small to medium last mile logistics assets, Faropoint manages large amounts of data and leverages its own proprietary data software for analysis and decision making. With Cherre as it's data warehouse, Faropoint plans to automate and streamline operations and deploy predictive analytics.

"Cherre is the leading expert when it comes to real estate-focused data warehouse solutions and we are proud to announce our collaboration," said Adir Levitas, CEO of Faropoint. "The solution allows seamless integration between our various data platforms to arrive at a single source of truth. Cherre's powerful features will enable us to create robust and efficient underwriting tools and dashboards for smarter data-driven decisions in acquisitions as well as management."

"It was clear to us since our inception that if we want to lead the market, we need to leverage data to support business decisions," said Meir Rosilio, SVP of Operations at Faropoint. "The hardest part in building elegant predicting models is to have meaningful and accurate data in scale, and Cherre is a key solution to achieve this critical objective."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

"Faropoint takes a very data-driven approach to managing their portfolio and sourcing new investment opportunities," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. "The unique ways they leverage data solutions keeps them ahead of their competitors, and we look forward to collaborating with Faropoint and being a key part of their forward momentum and growth."

About Faropoint Faropoint is an innovative real estate investment firm which leverages its last mile platform in order to help its clients grow. With a personal network of dealers and tenants alike, a proprietary data platform and a technological approach, Faropoint is able to create and detect opportunities before they reach the market, and to cater to their tenants specific needs. Faropoint launched in 2012 and has over 6 offices in the U.S.

About Cherre Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

