Farmmi Receives Prestigious High-Quality Product Designation

LISHUI, China, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (FAMI) - Get Report, an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it received the prestigious Ecological High-Quality Agricultural Product designation for its Lishui Shangeng branded black fungus and dried mushrooms. The designation from the Lishui Municipal Government recognizes product excellence. Lishui Shangeng is a regional public brand signifying high-quality agricultural products in Lishui and other cities in Zhejiang.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are encouraged to end 2020 on another positive note. We expect the prestigious Ecological High-Quality Agricultural Product designation will help to further differentiate our products and convey the premium we place on quality across our entire operations. Our focus on brand and quality excellence continues to resonate with customers, including leading import/export companies, and drive growth, as seen by our recent sales announcements. We believe we are firmly on track for an even better 2021 as we benefit from multiple catalysts, with broader demand growth, a dietary shift to inclusion of healthier foods and an improving global economic environment. Our targeted investments in processing automation, supply chain and logistics, give us a significant competitive advantage with the quality and scale necessary to serve the increased customer demand we are seeing."

Ms. Zhang continued, "When taken together, Farmmi's powerful brand can serve to drive improved profitability and lead to an even more robust supply chain as we are able to attract a broader base of farmers that want to participate in our development of a high-quality agriculture base. We expect this coordinated promotion of ecological development to also lead to longer-term poverty alleviation and rural revitalization."

As one of the earliest members of the Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi's products also boast the Lishui Shangeng brand certificate. The Company makes full use of the premium Lishui Shangeng farming regional brand. Strict quality control is at the core brand competitiveness, with the tenet of direct supply from the base, inspection access, and whole-process traceability.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) - Get Report, is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products.

