Farmfolio Teams Up With OutKick And Clay Travis For A College Gameday Bus Tour

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmfolio, the leading platform for direct farmland ownership opportunities and one of the top global exporters of fresh limes in the world, is excited to announce it will become the official presenting partner of OutKick the Tailgate College Gameday Bus Tour with Clay Travis.

"The energy around college football's return coupled with the explosive growth of OutKick and Clay Travis make this the perfect platform for Farmfolio to showcase our LOTs product to a new audience looking for a win for their team and their portfolio," said Dax Cooke, Farmfolio Founder & CEO.

The OutKick the Tailgate College Gameday Bus Tour will be traveling around Southeastern Conference college campuses and feature Clay Travis-hosted tailgate parties with limes sourced directly from Farmfolio's farms in Colombia. Each stop will be broadcasted live on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook from 9 a.m - 12 p.m. ET every Saturday morning starting October 2nd through December 4th.

To join Farmfolio and the Outkick team live:

Twitter (Periscope) Facebook Youtube

About Farmfolio

Founded in 2015, Farmfolio is on a mission to make farmland ownership easy for everyone. As one of the largest global exporters of fresh limes, it uses an advanced data-driven approach to identify productive land w/ permanent crops and creates access to unprecedented opportunities by fractionalizing large commercial farms into fractionalized LOTs (Land Ownership Titles). Their multi-national expert team manages everything from seed to shelf including land development, property management, harvesting, packing, and sales. You Own, We Farm, You Earn.

To learn more, please visit www.farmfolio.net .

About OutKickOutKick, a subsidiary of Fox Corporation, is a national digital media platform led by Clay Travis that produces and distributes engaging content across sports, politics and pop culture. Audiences have ample opportunities to consume OutKick content daily across video livestreams, podcasts, radio, website, and socials. In a short time period OutKick ascended to a position of leadership in the sports wagering affiliate category and continues to hold that position in an ever-growing market. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com .

Media Contact: Andrew Campion andrewc@farmfolio.net

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmfolio-teams-up-with-outkick-and-clay-travis-for-a-college-gameday-bus-tour-301389481.html

SOURCE Farmfolio