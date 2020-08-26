Farmers Insurance® Ready To Assist Customers Impacted By Hurricane Laura

The insurer is closely monitoring weather systems as Hurricane Laura seems to strengthen prior to a projected landfall along the Louisiana and Texas border

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Laura heads toward Texas and Louisiana, Farmers Insurance ® has readied its Catastrophe Response Team to help customers.

Farmers ® urges those in or around the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com .

or . Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® and 21st Century ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.



Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for customers, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of technological solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a specially trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

Farmers also offers the following tips to help residents prepare:

Make a plan: Prepare an emergency kit and make a communication plan. Identify evacuation routes in the area and define a meeting point.

Prepare an emergency kit and make a communication plan. Identify evacuation routes in the area and define a meeting point. Don't wait - evacuate: If instructed to or considering evacuation, act quickly. Flooding is likely during a hurricane and potential evacuation routes could be affected.

If instructed to or considering evacuation, act quickly. Flooding is likely during a hurricane and potential evacuation routes could be affected. Unplug: Unplug devices and appliances like T.V.'s, computers, microwaves and stoves. Widespread power outages are possible and can last weeks. As the storm passes, power surges could cause serious damage to your electronics.

Unplug devices and appliances like T.V.'s, computers, microwaves and stoves. Widespread power outages are possible and can last weeks. As the storm passes, power surges could cause serious damage to your electronics. Try to save the food: Unless advised to turn off utilities by local authorities, keep the refrigerator plugged in and on the lowest temperature setting possible to help prevent food loss if there is a power outage. If evacuating, it's a good idea to take everything out and move it to the evacuation location.

Unless advised to turn off utilities by local authorities, keep the refrigerator plugged in and on the lowest temperature setting possible to help prevent food loss if there is a power outage. If evacuating, it's a good idea to take everything out and move it to the evacuation location. Utilities: If ordered to do so, or planning to evacuate, turn off the utilities (water, gas and electric).

If ordered to do so, or planning to evacuate, turn off the utilities (water, gas and electric). Don't go outside: Stay indoors, away from windows and glass doors while the storm passes. Close all internal doors and lock external doors. According to IBHS (Institute for Business and Home Safety), during the height of the storm seek shelter in an interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level of the home. If in a high-rise, seek shelter below the 10th floor of the building.

More information on what to do and consider before, during and after a hurricane is available at www.farmers.com/prepare.

