Farmers Gain More Flexibility And Confidence In Their Weed Management Systems With Enlist E3® Soybeans

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the vacated registrations of three dicamba herbicides this summer, including XtendiMax ®, Engenia ® and FeXapan ®, farmers are looking for additional soybean weed management options. Those options start with seed. Golden Harvest offers farmers the broadest choice of soybean herbicide tolerance trait platforms, including a strong supply of Enlist E3 ® soybeans for 2021 planting.

For the past two years, Enlist E3 soybeans have been a critical part of the Golden Harvest soybean portfolio by providing farmers with more flexibility and confidence in their weed management programs. Enlist E3 soybeans contain the most advanced trait technology available in soybeans, delivering outstanding weed control with reduced application restrictions and application risks. By offering tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate, Enlist E3 soybeans provide a complete system to manage tough weeds.

"As we go into next season, we know farmers are concerned about the availability of non-dicamba herbicide options," said Stephanie Porter, Golden Harvest soybean product manager. "Having a strong supply of Enlist E3 soybeans for 2021 allows us to provide farmers with more choices and the flexibility to employ multiple herbicide sites of action for effective weed control."

Enlist E3 soybeans provide excellent yield potential and agronomics, while offering superior application flexibility and tank mix options to manage resistant weeds. Looking ahead to 2021, farmers can be assured Golden Harvest is well positioned with its supply and knowledge of Enlist E3 soybeans to select the best varieties to meet their needs.

"Seed choice is among the most important decision farmers make each year," said Porter. "Golden Harvest is committed to doing whatever it takes to help farmers choose which trait options will best fit their unique farm logistics and field needs. With more choices available, we can help them better navigate these regulatory changes."

For 2021, Golden Harvest expanded its product portfolio with the release of 22 new soybean varieties. In addition to Enlist E3, it offers farmers access to Roundup Ready 2 Xtend ® soybeans and LibertyLink ® GT27™.

The 22 new varieties for 2021 range in relative maturity from 0.05 to 5.1 and provide advanced trait technology for maximum soybean yield potential.

14 varieties include the Enlist E3 trait technology with three modes of action.

3 offer Sulfonyl-Urea Tolerant Soybeans (STS ®) herbicide tolerance and may increase tolerance to ALS-inhibitors, allowing higher application rates on select herbicides.

6 varieties include Roundup Ready 2 Xtend trait technology.

2 varieties include LibertyLink GT27 trait technology.

In addition to seed selection, it is equally important farmers consider their weed management strategy and start the season clean.

"We recommend farmers implement an integrated approach to weed management that includes starting strong by using a preemergent herbicide, such as BroadAxe ® XC or Boundary ® 6.5 EC, and then following up with an early post-emergent herbicide application, such as Sequence ® plus Enlist One ®," said Bobby Bachman, herbicide product marketing lead for Syngenta. "This approach allows the crop the ability to maximize yield potential, while also utilizing the trait technology to fight back against tough to manage weeds."

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield potential on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Web Resources: Golden Harvest Enogen Feed Enogen Agrisure E-Luminate Newsroom Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2020 Syngenta. 2001 Butterfield Road, 16th Floor, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27™ is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroScience LLC and MS Technologies LLC. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST ONE® are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® Soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade® is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-gain-more-flexibility-and-confidence-in-their-weed-management-systems-with-enlist-e3-soybeans-301125578.html

SOURCE Golden Harvest