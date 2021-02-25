Farmers Edge Inc. Files Final Prospectus And Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Farmers Edge Inc. (" Farmers Edge" or the " Company") announced today that it has filed a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and obtained a receipt therefor in respect of its initial public offering (the " Offering") of common shares (" Common Shares") of 7,353,000 Common Shares at a price of $17.00 per share (the " Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of $125,001,000. A copy of the final prospectus in respect of the Offering is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets acting as joint bookrunners, and includes Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the " Underwriters"). The Company has entered into an underwriting agreement in connection with the Offering, pursuant to which, among other things, the Company has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the " Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 1,102,950 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $18,750,150 to the Company, if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 3, 2021 (the " Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Farmers Edge has received conditional listing approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX") for the listing of the Common Shares being issued and sold pursuant to the Offering. Listing remains subject to Farmers Edge fulfilling customary TSX requirements. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX under the symbol "FDGE" on the Closing Date.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from registration thereunder is available. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Common Shares in the United States.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture delivering cutting-edge solutions powered by a unique combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. Farmers Edge is transforming the industry with disruptive technologies and strategic partnerships designed to enhance connectivity across the entire agricultural ecosystem. With the most comprehensive data management platform on the market-FarmCommand®-Farmers Edge is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agri-businesses interact with data. For more information please visit farmersedge.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the expected Closing Date. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering, and the factors discussed under " Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated February 24, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

