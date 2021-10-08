Farmer Bros. Co. To Present At LD Micro Main Event

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) - Get Farmer Bros. Co. Report (the "Company"), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14 th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13 th at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

To watch the virtual presentation, please register here.

The presentation will be available for replay via the link above and added to the investor relations section of the Company website following the live presentation.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

