FarEye's Intelligent Delivery Management Platform Enables Sustainability Efforts For Leading Enterprises

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, the intelligent delivery management platform provider, announced today significant milestones in its efforts to help enterprises improve sustainability through efficient delivery logistics operations. Over the past 12 months, FarEye has helped key retail, manufacturing, and logistics service providers in North America, Europe, Middle East & Asia-Pacific achieve tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions reduction with efficient logistics operations.

FarEye's intelligent delivery management platform is helping its enterprise customers reduce tonnes of carbon emissions each year - with the possibility to save more as the number of deliveries increases. The optimization of routes results in a reduction of miles driven annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions per year. The reduction of emissions significantly impacts a business's journey to becoming a more sustainable enterprise.

A centralized delivery management platform brings together all stakeholders such as logistics managers, fulfillment managers, hub managers, customers, field staff, including drivers, onto one platform that drives real-time communication and collaboration. This cuts back and forth communication, removes ambiguity, and most importantly, drives routing operations in the right sequence. This helps them achieve increased first-attempt deliveries and save fuel costs associated with it.

FarEye provides enterprises the ability to track and optimize all supply chain segments - first, mid and last mile, across multiple modes. Key impact metrics in delivery operations that contribute to an enterprise's sustainability efforts include:

Miles saved with optimized routes Number of trips Number of stops per trip First-attempt delivery rates Vehicle idling time Wait times at plants and stores

"With 84% of supply chain leaders planning to invest in climate change and mitigation efforts, reducing carbon emissions is on top of the list. As an organization committed to driving change and making enterprises more sustainable, we focus on delivery operations that offer ample efficiency improvement. By identifying specific areas where we can create a measurable impact, we compliment our customer's efforts and goals towards sustainability on a daily basis," said Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye.

