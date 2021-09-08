Fareportal's CheapOair First OTA To Offer AAdvantage® Customer Enrollment Program In Partnership With American Airlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their focus on travel technology innovation, Fareportal, the company that powers online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, announced this week that CheapOair, in partnership with American Airlines,...

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their focus on travel technology innovation, Fareportal, the company that powers online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, announced this week that CheapOair, in partnership with American Airlines, has launched their AAdvantage® customer enrollment program. CheapOair Rewards members are now able to sign up for the American AAdvantage® loyalty program with ease at the time of booking. This innovative partnership and technology integration will provide an effortless experience for CheapOair Rewards loyalty members by eliminating the need to go through a separate sign-up process for AAdvantage® on the American Airlines site. With the launch, CheapOair becomes the first OTA to offer this level of access to their customers.

"We are passionate about building cutting-edge technology solutions for the traveling public. Members of our loyalty program, CheapOair Rewards, will now be able to enjoy the benefits of their membership in the program, and at the same time earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles," said Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal.

"AAdvantage makes earning and redeeming miles for travel easy, so collaborating with Fareportal to offer a seamless way to enroll in the program makes perfect sense," said Neil Geurin, Managing Director of Digital and Distribution for American Airlines. "We look forward to welcoming new members onboard as part of their journey with CheapOair."

CheapOair Rewards offers travelers access to member-only deals, allows earning and redeeming points to save on bookings, unlocks benefits as they reach higher tiers, and provides a seamless travel booking and service experience. The company plans additional enhancements to the program in the coming months.

About Fareportal Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

