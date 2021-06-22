Fareportal Named Top 10 In Esteemed Travel Industry Power List

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company powering online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel landed the 10 th place spot in the 2021 Travel Weekly Power List. This annual ranking, published by the prestigious industry journal, highlights travel industry leaders in the business and leisure travel space.

"It is extremely gratifying to once again be recognized by the editors of Travel Weekly. Travel is an extremely complex business that requires ongoing diligence to maintain leading edge technological capabilities," said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal. He comments further, "We are very proud of our Fareportal team members, who have dedicated their efforts to providing the traveling public with an excellent flight and travel booking experience."

The 2021 Power List is unusual, given the circumstances caused by the global pandemic. Companies were asked to share information regarding the impact on their business caused by the events of last year, and their thoughts regarding the recovery of travel. With the exception of 2020 merger and acquisition activity, rankings were frozen at previous levels and represent gross travel sales in pre-pandemic 2019.

Glenn Cusano, CO-CEO and CFO at Fareportal comments, "We see travel numbers getting better every week. The challenge today is to identify and stay responsive to trends in the marketplace. Consumer travel behaviors are shifting rapidly as domestic and global travel restrictions are updated. Our focus on data science to inform our corporate decision making serves us very well in this environment."

About Fareportal Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

