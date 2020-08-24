FARE Announces New Lifestyle Podcast Series

Living Teal™: At the Table With FARE will cover a variety of subjects relating to and beyond food allergy and seeks to educate and engage those directly and indirectly impacted by food allergies

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading non-governmental organization (NGO) engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, is pleased to announce the launch of its new podcast series, Living Teal™ : At the Table With FARE . The podcast will provide a platform for conversations that share tips for daily living, including a special focus on living with, or caring for someone with, food allergies.

"FARE is best known for efforts relating to advocacy, education and driving awareness of food allergies, but we are much more than that, and in searching for ways to reach our potential as an organization and as the voice of the patient, we decided to launch our podcast, Living Teal™: At the Table With FARE," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE. "We are excited to share this with the community and begin exploring issues including and beyond the world of food allergy."

In a recent FARE survey, 85 percent of participants said they would be extremely interested in listening to a FARE podcast, and 74 percent expressed interest in subscribing to a FARE podcast series. With each episode, FARE will bring together experts, influencers, personalities, and educators to discuss today's most pressing issues in food allergy and life in general.

"We want this podcast to be of value for the 32 million Americans living with food allergies, the up to 85 million impacted by food allergy, and the greater community overall," continued Gable. "We sought to create something that offers more opportunity for people to learn and actively engage and I am so pleased to get Living Teal™: At the Table With FARE off the ground and welcome any and all to join us for each new episode."

The podcast will cover everything from innovation in biopharma and food allergy treatment to recipe substitutions and challenges associated with life today, including tackling important issues like building trust in underserved communities and improving access to affordable, safe, healthy food in communities across the country. At the end of each conversation, every episode will feature a special guest from the culinary world who will share tips and tricks for popular and seasonal dishes.

Gable will serve as host for the podcast, and new episodes will be available every other Thursday. The new series is available through Google Podcasts , iTunes , Spotify , and Stitcher or can be accessed directly on FARE's website at: https://www.foodallergy.org/take - action/living - tealtm/living - teal - table - fare .

###

About FARE FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading food allergy advocacy organization and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org . To join FARE's transformative five-year fundraising and awareness campaign, Contains: Courage®, supporting families living with food allergies and educating ALL communities about the disease, visit www.foodallergy.org/containscourage .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fare-announces-new-lifestyle-podcast-series-301117184.html

SOURCE Food Allergy Research & Education