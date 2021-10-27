Faraday Future To Host EV Industry Veterans Munro & Associates To Help In The Co-Creation Of Its FF 91 Futurist Flagship Vehicle

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its upcoming work with Munro & Associates, Inc., a world class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm, who will help to evaluate and co-create Faraday Future's flagship vehicle, the FF 91 Futurist.

Over the next year, Faraday Future will host Munro & Associates at the Faraday Future headquarters and offer hands-on experiences with the intelligent techluxury FF 91 and create independent comparative analysis against the current ultra-luxury market. Having performed quality assessments for over 100 vehicles in the past decade, the Munro team will provide valuable feedback and outside perspective on Faraday's flagship offering.

"We are excited to work with Munro & Associates, who has a tremendous amount of experience in the electric vehicle space and has a highly respected reputation within the industry," said Faraday Future Global CEO Carsten Breitfeld. "We are grateful to be on the right track in our production of the FF 91 Futurist and to have the support and opportunity to co-create our products and technologies with this esteemed firm."

For over 30 years, Munro & Associates has helped within manufacturing industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, marine, medical, heavy industries, MTDM, consumer electronics and more. They have a successful track record of assisting companies to reduce their "time to market," research and development, engineering and manufacturing costs while increasing the quality of the companies' products, processes and systems. Munro & Associates is led by Sandy Munro who has provided even-handed assessments for every go-to market EV since 1991. He is an engineer by trade, a frequent speaker, senior advisor, and influencer with a strong presence on social media.

"We're looking forward to being a part of history, and joining the process to help co-create the cutting-edge FF 91 Futurist vehicle with Faraday Future," said Corey Stueben, President of Munro & Associates. "We're confident that our expertise and assessments will help drive forward Faraday Future's progress."

Working with Munro & Associates is an important next step in bringing the FF 91 Futurist to market and understanding where it will compare within the EV and automotive industry. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to "gain back their time" in the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, FF has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, FF was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.", and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, FF's first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with unbeatable product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

ABOUT MUNRO & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Founded in 1988, Munro & Associates Inc. is a world class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm based at a 47,000 sq. ft. headquarters and benchmarking center in Auburn Hills, Mich. With offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, the firm specializes in upfront, predictive methods to increase profitability by improving quality, reliability and value, while reducing total lifecycle costs.

Munro's unique Lean Design® methodology enables engineers to build accurate business cases for product design, and manufacturing process optimization. Using Munro's Design Profit® software, teams can create highly accurate predictive models that analyze quality, manufacturability, weight and cost reduction, labor and sustainability metrics. For more information, visit www.leandesign.com.

