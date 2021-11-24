Faraday Future Receives Anticipated Letter From Nasdaq Regarding Form 10-Q Filing

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday Future" or the "Company") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it received a letter (the "Nasdaq Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") dated November 17, 2021, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Nasdaq Letter, which the Company expected, was issued in accordance with standard Nasdaq procedures due to the delayed filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 (the "Q3 Form 10-Q"). The Nasdaq Letter advised the Company that it is permitted 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), and that the Nasdaq staff can grant the Company an exception, up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Q3 Form 10-Q, to regain compliance. The Nasdaq Letter further advised the Company that it will be placed on a list of non-compliant Nasdaq companies within five business days of November 17, 2021.

The Company previously filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021, disclosing that the Company's board of directors formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") to investigate allegations of inaccurate disclosures, including claims contained in a report issued by an investor with a history of seeking to drive down public companies' stock prices for its own benefit. The Special Committee has engaged outside counsel to conduct an independent review of such allegations. The review is ongoing, and the Special Committee continues to work diligently with outside counsel and advisors to complete the review as soon as possible. The Company cannot predict the duration of the review, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results.

As noted in the Form 12b-25, the Company is working diligently towards the goal of being in a position to file the Q3 Form 10-Q, as well as its Form 8-K with the Company's third quarter 2021 earnings press release and its amended Registration Statement on Form S-1 as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the review, but at this time cannot predict with certainty when the preparation and filing of those forms will be completed. The Company intends to timely submit a plan to regain compliance to the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department. During this time, and for the extension period which may be granted to the Company by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department, the Company's securities will continue to be listed on Nasdaq. Upon the Company's filing of its Q3 Form 10-Q, the Company will again become compliant with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5250(c)(1).

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, Faraday Future has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, Faraday Future was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.", and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. The "I" in FFIE stands for Intelligent and Internet and the "E" stands for Ecosystem and Electric. FF is not just an EV company, but also an internet and technology company, an AI product company, a software company, and a user ecosystem company. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, Faraday Future's first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with exceptional product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

