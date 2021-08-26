Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced its plans to partner with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest nationwide network of certified electrical installers for EV charging, to support future FF 91 drivers in need of home charging and other future energy-related installations.

"Faraday Future is taking another important step in our journey to bring the FF 91 to market with customized home charging installations facilitated by industry-leading infrastructure provider Qmerit," said Global CEO of Faraday Future Carsten Breitfeld. "We're excited that our FF 91 users will have easy access to enjoy our industry-leading charging and energy solutions."

With the Faraday Future Installation program supported by Qmerit, future FF 91 drivers can schedule installation to occur before bringing their FF 91 home - so they are ready to go from day one. Users start the process by simply completing a brief survey on the FF app or at FF.com. One of Qmerit's experienced, certified providers will complete a tailored installation at a time convenient to the customer, who can immediately enjoy faster at-home charging of their FF 91.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Faraday Future to provide our premium installation services for their drivers by leveraging our vast network to deliver consistently across the nation. Qmerit has successfully installed thousands of EV chargers in homes and has set the industry standard for driver satisfaction at a national level," said Ken Sapp Qmerit SVP, Business Development. "FF 91 users can enjoy excellent ownership experience through fast and convenient home charging - beginning with a seamless installation."

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

Both models have an industry-leading 1050 horsepower, a 130kWh battery pack with immersive liquid cooling technology and 0-60 mph performance in 2.4 seconds. In addition, both employ tri-motor torque vectoring and rear wheels independently driven and controlled by dual rear motors. Both models are also equipped with the industry's only super AP for internet connection at "light speed", video streaming on the passenger information display, a rear intelligent internet system, an in-car video conferencing system, intelligent seamless entry, FFID face recognition, multi-touch eyes-free control, and zero gravity rear seats with the industry's largest seating angle of 150 degrees.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT QMERIT

Qmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides value-driven services throughout the renewable energy equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nation-wide network of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, FF has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, FF was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc." and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent tech luxury brand positioning, FF's first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with unbeatable product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

