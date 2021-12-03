Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Announces Business Update Release Date And Conference Call

Faraday Future ("Faraday Future" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: FFIE), today announced that the Company will release a business update after market close on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and host a conference call at 4:00 p.

Faraday Future ("Faraday Future" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: FFIE), today announced that the Company will release a business update after market close on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.ff.com/ .

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin for the replay is 13725483. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 21, 2021.

About Faraday Future

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, Faraday Future has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, Faraday Future was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.", and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. The "I" in FFIE stands for Intelligent and Internet and the "E" stands for Ecosystem and Electric. FF is not just an EV company, but also an internet and technology company, an AI product company, a software company, and a user ecosystem company. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, Faraday Future's first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with exceptional product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

