Faraday Future Hosts Community Day, Receives Temporary Certificate Of Occupancy And Prepares For Upcoming Job Fair For Its Hanford Manufacturing Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it hosted an important and beneficial community day at the Hanford Civic Auditorium and also received its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for its manufacturing facility in Hanford, California. The many guests at the community day received an introduction to the FF brand, a first-hand look at the flagship, ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91, and heard from FF executives regarding production plans in Hanford, along with employment opportunities and more.

The obtaining of the TCO for the Hanford facility is an important step for FF as it remains on track for the start of production and user-deliveries of the FF 91 next summer. The TCO will allow FF to begin crucial construction activities, including the building of additional pre-production vehicles at the facility. In anticipation of the upcoming work, FF will hire 50 new employees at its Hanford production facility by year end and up to an additional 350 more in 2022 as it ramps up production.

"Yesterday's community day discussion and awarding of the TCO in Hanford allows FF to both engage with local residents and the prospective workforce and to ensure our manufacturing facility is ready to build the FF 91 and move FF in a positive direction," said Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing. "FF is committed to the expansion of our innovative workforce by discovering local talent, from engineers to assembly line workers. Hosting a community day and job fair are ways for FF to both showcase our unique brand and culture and also gather interest from prospective talent."

"I want to thank FF for coming to Hanford yesterday and engaging with the Hanford community and giving our workforce a thorough update on the company, the brand, the unique qualities of their flagship FF 91 and most importantly, an update on the facility here in Hanford and the many job opportunities they will bring to the community," said Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez. "At the end of the day, FF is creating quality jobs here in Hanford, and as we saw in their presentation, it's the synergy of a family atmosphere along with a dedicated company like FF that's creating this positive employment opportunity with our community."

As a follow up to yesterday's community day in Hanford, FF will host a Job Fair at the Hanford Civic Auditorium from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 10. The Job Fair will showcase opportunities available with FF, and how individuals can apply to join the team. For those interested in joining the FF team, please complete the following questionnaire: https://www.ff.com/us/events/HR-Questionnaire/.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

