Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles On Its Path To Production

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced the hiring of four new leadership members to its growing team. Harjeet Gill will join as Director of Safety, CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering), Homologation and Testing; Dr. Xinbao Gao joins as Senior Director, Energy Storage and Charging; Dr. Fan Wang will lead as Head of Software Engineering, ADAS and Self Driving; and Chuck Russell will lead Vehicle Quality.

"We are very excited to welcome four new leaders to our team to help pave the way for innovation as we progress in building the FF 91," said Global CEO of Faraday Future Carsten Breitfeld. "We're continuing to add unique and innovative perspectives to our team as we work to revolutionize the industry."

Harjeet Gill previously worked as Senior Manager for Lordstown Motors Corporation, worked in battery testing and autonomous occupant safety and testing for General Motors, and was a manager overseeing occupant safety, restraints and crash testing at Tesla. Dr. Xinbao Gao joins from Karma Automotive LLC. Dr. Gao has more than 15 years of experience in developing the Lithium-Ion battery system solutions for electric vehicle applications. Prior to joining FF, Dr. Gao served as Director of HV Battery for Karma Automotive for developing and delivering the battery systems for Karma's series EREV and EV vehicle platforms. Prior that, Dr. Gao worked as the Vice President of Research & development (R&D) at A123 Systems Asia. He began his career working in battery development at EnerDel as the cell design analyst. Following that role, he served as the R&D leader in the joint venture between Wangxiang Group and EnerDel in China.

Prior to joining FF, Dr. Fan Wang served as the head of the Autonomous Driving Center in Vingroup, leading the global teams to develop and deploy the autonomous driving solution on production vehicles. Chuck Russell joins the team from Cornerstone Technical Solutions as the President of the company that specializes in Technical, Operational, Program Management and Product Solutions for automotive and manufacturing clients

All four of these new FF team members will be playing a key role in delivering the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91, with the highest quality and unbeatable product power, on time. Harjeet will ensure that safety and regulatory standards are the top priorities for every technology, feature, and product that FF develops; Dr. Gao will continue the efforts of FF's leadership in battery development; Dr. Wang will ensure FF users will have a safe, comfortable, and trustworthy driving experience related to FF's suite of advanced driver assistance systems; and Mr. Russell will ensure all quality measures are enabled to achieve FF's world class quality standards for the FF 91.

Following the business combination closing in July of this year, FF has committed to significantly increasing hiring over the next 12 months. New hiring will help support the launch of its ultimate intelligent techluxury all electric flagship vehicle FF 91 in 2022. Top-level positions are being recruited now, in vehicle assembly, paint, body and propulsion assembly. Potential candidates should check the website often, as new positions are announced frequently.

Faraday Future's recent listing on NASDAQ (ticker symbol: FFIE) raised capital intended to finance the release of FF's flagship vehicle, the FF 91. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

Both models have an industry-leading 1050 horsepower, a 130kWh battery pack with immersive liquid cooling technology and 0-60 mph performance in 2.4 seconds. In addition, both employ tri-motor torque vectoring and rear wheels independently driven and controlled by dual rear motors. Both models are also equipped with the industry's only super Access Point for internet connection at "light speed", video streaming on the passenger information display, a rear intelligent internet system, an in-car video conferencing system, intelligent seamless entry, FFID face recognition, multi-touch eyes-free control, and zero gravity rear seats with the industry's largest seating angle of 150 degrees.

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and the FF 91 Futurist Edition, which have already been made available for reservation, with the Alliance Edition selling out and the Futurist Edition still available for reservation.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, FF has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, FF was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.", and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, FF's first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with unbeatable product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

