Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced DRӒXLMAIER Group as the lead interior consoles supplier for the flagship FF 91 vehicle.

Headquartered in Vilsbiburg, Germany, DRÄXLMAIER has 63 years of experience creating premium products for automobiles including electrical systems, e-mobility systems, connector systems, and interior systems. DRÄXLMAIER supports premium automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Volkswagen through the entire production process. DRÄXLMAIER's reputation and legacy is well known within the automotive industry.

"We're proud to partner with such a respected and distinguished tier-one brand, that has built a name for themselves among luxury vehicles through their innovative products and design," said Page Beermann, Design Director at Faraday Future. "The interior design of FF 91 plays such a pivotal role in creating a third internet living space for the passengers within it."

DRÄXLMAIER will supply the FF 91 front and rear center consoles. Consistent with FF's user-focused product approach, the consoles will include iPad storage, dual inductive phone charging for front and rear occupants, and lockable storage for rear occupants. Variants of the FF 91 interior with different finishes and material executions will also be offered.

"We're incredibly excited to be outfitting one of the next top luxury vehicles on the market, the FF 91," said Josef Mittermeier, Senior Vice-President at DRӒXLMAIER. "The premium, elite interiors found in the car will create the ultimate luxury atmosphere for the drivers and passengers alike."

The partnership with DRÄXLMAIER is an important step in bringing the FF 91 to market. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, FF has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, FF was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.", and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, FF's first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with unbeatable product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

ABOUT DRӒXLMAIER GROUP

The DRÄXLMAIER Group supplies premium automobile manufacturers worldwide with complex wiring harness systems, central electrical and electronic components, exclusive interiors, and battery systems for electromobility. The combination of core competencies in the interior, electrical, electronic and battery systems areas makes DRÄXLMAIER unique in the industry. The company thereby covers the entire process chain, from the initial idea, through the development and production process, and up to precisely in-sequence delivery of the products to the assembly lines of premium automobile manufacturers. The inventor of the customer-specific wiring harness, the DRÄXLMAIER Group develops pioneering wiring harness technology as well as electrical and electronic components, all directly in-house. These include multi-voltage and high-voltage wiring harness systems, battery management systems and intelligent power distributors. DRÄXLMAIER is working on the future of emission-free mobility with its solution for low-voltage and high-voltage battery systems. As a market leader for interior systems in premium automobiles, the DRÄXLMAIER Group also supplies premium automobile manufacturers with ambient lighting, center consoles, door panels and instrument panels, as well as complete door and cockpit modules.

The DRÄXLMAIER Group is an international automotive supplier with about 65 sites in over 20 countries. Founded in Germany in 1958, the company employs about 75,000 employees throughout the world. For the DRÄXLMAIER Group as an owner-managed business, responsible and long-range thinking has always been the basis for economic success. It is therefore a core element of its strategy to design its business and production processes, as well as its products, in a more sustainable manner and in that way to increase the competitiveness of the company on a long-term basis.

In 2020, the DRÄXLMAIER Group generated sales of 4.2 billion euro. Customers of this member of the Top 100 Automotive Suppliers include Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche and Volkswagen, as well as Californian automotive manufacturers.

