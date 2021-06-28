Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption In The Food Industry Around The Globe

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the food & beverage industry, including trust issues from the consumers' end and the disruption of global supply chains.

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the food & beverage industry, including trust issues from the consumers' end and the disruption of global supply chains. The pandemic highlighted the failings of the current, highly inefficient traceability systems we depend on as a global society.

Blockchain technology represents a paradigm shift in the world of supply chain and is quickly showing itself to be the most effective method available to solve the aforementioned problems, as well as delivering new, unique capabilities for enterprises and consumers.

VeChain has been accumulating use cases in this area since 2019. From powering big names in the industry to helping countless farmers and suppliers streamline their management systems.

Below, we summarize Top 10 real commercial examples of public blockchain use cases in the food industry, the first of their kind, but certainly not the last.

Case 1: Walmart China takes on food safety with VeChainThe Walmart China Blockchain Traceability Platform, built on the VeChainThor Blockchain, was announced at the 2019 'China Products Safety Publicity Week Traceability System Construction Seminar'. Read more

Case 2: Walmart China brings together Sam's Club and VeChain to take one step further towards food safety traceability platformSam's Club China, a membership-only premium shopping chain owned by Walmart China deployed the Sam's Club Blockchain Traceability Platform. Read more

Case 3: VeChain, DNV and Norway in a Box announced partnershipVeChain, DNV and Norway in a Box worked together to build a new service on My Story™, a trust platform built to empower customers and businesses alike. Read more

Case 4: VeChain, ASI Group and DNV, announced FoodGates on the 2nd CIIEFoodGates is the world's first intercontinental food solution built fully powered by a public blockchain with verified and certified information of the full lifecycle of products being tracked. Read more

Case 5: VeChain became the sole public blockchain protocol of the APAC Provenance CouncilThe APAC Provenance Council was established to integrate blockchain technology into food supply chain finance for Australia- China trades. The core founding members included VeChain. Read more

Case 6: VeChain enables Producers Market to trace agriculture productsPowered by VeChain, the StoryBird application allows agricultural producers, processors, packers, distributors, brands and other added-value stakeholders and access global markets. Read more

Case 7: VeChain powers Producers Market to onboard KnowSeafoodU.S. Seafood Import Platform KnowSeafood announced its implementation of Producers Market's powerful transparency application, StoryBird. Read more

Case 8: VeChain powers the lifecycle management of Australia premium beef producer Latitude 28A branded premium meat supplier in Western Australia named L28 joined hands with VeChain to develop a meat traceability solution. Read more

Case 9: V eChain joined the China Animal Health and Food Safety AllianceCAFA is a government-backed organization directly under the Chinese National Agricultural Science Technology Innovation Alliance and was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China. Read more

Case 10: VeChain enables Bright Foods to take A Monumental Step On Their Objective To Digitise Their Entire Inventory And Supply ChainThe "Cupids Farm" milk brand, produced by Bright Food, became the first of many food and beverage products to go live on the BrightCode platform. VeChain makes it possible for companies to monitor the entire lifecycle of their products and collect data in real-time with all data collected verified. Read more

About VeChainLaunched in 2015, VeChain Technology is a global leading enterprise-friendly blockchain company which aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing enterprises with blockchain-enabled solutions suited to their business needs. It offers VeChain ToolChain TM, a low-code blockchain-based SaaS platform that allows enterprise clients to rapidly build and drive digital transformation on a global scale, enabling the evolution of a trust-free and a distributed ecosystem.

VeChain is a pioneer of real-world blockchain applications, with international offices in China, Singapore, Luxembourg, Japan, France, Italy and the United States. With strong independent development capabilities, combined with the professional compliance guidance of our strategic partners, PwC and DNV, VeChain has established partnerships with many leading enterprises in various industries, including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW Group, BYD Auto, PICC, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G, ASI Group etc. Website: www.vechain.com

